A group of investors, including Dan Olofsson, the founder of the IT consulting firm Sigma, have put 20 million kronor into Radinn, a year after it launched its G2X wakeboard.

"He thinks it's a really exciting product," Calle Håkansson, the company's deputy chief executive told Sweden's Dagens Industri business newspaper of Olofsson's investment.

"Now we've succeeded in delivering a quality product, there's a lot to do going forward, even if we only focus on jet-boards right now."

Since the board was launched in April last year, it has been sold to customers in Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Florida and California. There's even one on Necker, the Caribbean island owned by Virgin founder Richard Branson. At a cool €9,900 for a board, even before you buy accessories like fast chargers and extra power packs, the product is targeted at the high end of the market.