Large parts of southern and central Sweden, and even some of the coastal areas in the northern region of Norrland are in line for double-digit temperatures and shining sun on Thursday.

SMHI predicts more than 15C in many cities and the warmest day of the year.

"At least the warmest so far, let's hope there are even warmer days to come," Sandra Andersson, meteorologist at the national weather agency, told the TT news agency on Thursday morning.

If you really want to enjoy the warm weather, head to the eastern Småland region. But if you live in the far south of Skåne, or the Halland west coast, cloud cover may put a damper on your heatwave.

And class-one warnings (the least serious on a scale from one to three) have been issued for strong winds and snow or sleet in the mountain regions of Jämtland and Lapland.

Swedish authorities are also warning of a serious risk of avalanches in Abisko/Riksgränsen, on Sweden's highest mountain Kebnekaise, and in the western Vindel mountains on Thursday.