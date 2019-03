The number of residents in cities with a population greater than 100,000 grew by 1.4 percent – or 44,372 people to be exact – to a total of 3,269,000 residents last year, according to preliminary population figures by Sweden's national number-crunching agency Statistics Sweden.

Those cities are:

Stockholm (1,583,374)

Gothenburg (599,011)

Malmö (316,588)

Uppsala (160,462)

Upplands Väsby and Sollentuna (144,826)

Västerås (122,953)

Örebro (120,650)

Linköping (111,267)

Helsingborg (109,869)

In total, the number of people living in so-called tätorter (a Swedish term defined as a settlement of over 200 residents) grew by almost 80,000 people – or one percent – to almost nine million people by the end of 2018. That's 87 percent of Sweden's total population of more than 10.2 million.

READ ALSO:

The Swedish government has previously pledged to work to bridge Sweden's growing rural-urban divide. The country's rural communities have long been struggling with the effects of long-term population loss to the cities, which are growing and developing while rural towns and areas are shrinking.

Around half of the country's municipalities have smaller populations compared to three decades ago, and many are fighting to survive amid a loss of vital shops and services.

Statistics Sweden's latest figures are based on preliminary statistics, and the definitive results will be released in October 2019.