The school plans to lay off more than 20 teachers and teachers' assistants in order to shore up its finances.

"It's completely understandable that parents are worried," Magnus Wahlberg, the school director brought in last year, told the Sydsvenskan newspaper. "We wanted to avoid this, but we need to consider the school's long-run stability."

Wahlberg said that he had ordered a thorough assessment of the school's finances shortly after taking up the post in August last year. The lay-offs will only affect the international school and not its sister school, which teaches the Swedish curriculum.

"No one is saying that this isn't going to affect the teaching," he said. "But we are going to do everything we can to make sure that it affects it as little as possible."

Bladins, founded in 1868, is one of Malmö's oldest independent schools. It launched Bladins International School in 1987 after Kockums, the shipping company that was then Malmö's biggest employer, won a contract to supply submarines to the Australian navy.

The school offers the International Baccalaureate (IB) program, and is part-funded by annual school fees of 22,500 kronor to 24,500 kronor per pupil. The school has around 650 elementary school pupils.