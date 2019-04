The first reports of the blast were made to police around 1.18am on Wednesday morning.

Several people were reportedly in the house at the time and all were taken to hospital by ambulance. However, none of them is believed to be in critical condition.

"It didn't seem to be a case of life-threatening injuries," police officer Mikael Ehne told the TT newswire.

The windows of the building were also damaged and the area is now cordoned off until a technical investigation can be carried out.

"It's hard to say how extensive the damage is. We don't want to go in and touch anything until the technicians have done their investigation," said Ehne.

Police have opened an investigation into attempted murder but no individual is currently suspected.

"It is a serious incident, absolutely," Ehne commented. "There is information we have received and witness statements taken at the scene that mean we have reason to believe it could be a murder attempt."

He also said that he didn't think other people in the area had any reason to be concerned for their own safety.