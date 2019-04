Allegations that the Swedish lender may have been used for the laundering of billions of kronor have led to a drop in share prices of more than 30 percent, and last week the CEO was fired.

"After the strong recent debate about Swedbank and the question of the bank's handling of suspected money laundering in the Baltics, I have found that the mass media attention this has created is not compatible with my role as CEO in the forest group Södra," said Idermark in a statement on Friday.

"Therefore I have decided that the best step is for me to leave my position as chairperson at Swedbank with immediate effect. I have always called for transparency and a good and open relationship between management and the board. I have always prioritized shareholders and customers. That's why the recent development is deeply regrettable," he continued.

The bank's current deputy chairperson, Ulrika Francke, will take over Idermark's role.

Multiple investigations are ongoing into the suspicious transactions at Swedbank, as well as an investigation into suspected insider trading after two major shareholders sold their shares shortly before Sweden's public broadcaster published its report.

