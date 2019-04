Götaland’s weekend got off to a good start already on Friday, with plenty of sun and temperatures that were expected to reach 12-18C, with Skåne set to be the biggest beneficiary of the springtime warmth.

The northern half of Sweden, however, will face a weekend full of temperatures that barely exceed the freezing point as cold air settles over the upper part of the country, keeping the warm air down south.

“The boundary between these two air masses runs over Svealand and southernmost Norrland, where there will clouds and light rainfall,” Therese Gadd, a meteorologist at Sweden's state weather forecaster SMHI, said.

On Saturday, the cold air front will push further northward, bringing snow to Norrland. Western Svealand and western Götaland may see a bit of rain on Saturday while the eastern parts can expect continued sunshine and highs around 15C.

But the weather contrasts on display this weekend will balance out next week. Unfortunately, that means a shift to grey, dreary and cold conditions for all.

Beginning on Sunday, the colder air will win out, replacing the warm front and bringing precipitation. Areas north of Svealand can expect snow, while rain will fall over the more southern parts of the country.

Just when the warmth and sunshine will return is uncertain.

“From what I can see in the forecast, the lower temperatures will continue next week,” Gadd said.