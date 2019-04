Helsingborg District Court ruled that although the video clearly showed that the figure the hunter had been aiming at was a person, his claim to have mistaken his victim for a roe deer was plausible.

"When we look at the film in hindsight, we know that it is a person," said Sofia Tollgerdt, the judge in the case.

"But according to the research, there is a considerable risk that we overestimate our ability to recognise that at the moment of shooting."

The man, who had been facing a 12-year sentence if found guilty of attempted murder, was instead sentenced to just one year behind bars, and ordered to pay 38,000 Swedish kronor in damages.

The man's defence team cited research which showed that experienced hunters who are expecting to see a certain animal in a hunting environment can often trick their own minds into seeing that animal even when it isn't there.

The hunter was also found guilty of hunting crimes for using illegal infra red sights, and was criticised him for deliberately shooting in the direction of a road which had buildings behind it.

The prosecutor Ola Lavie said that he had realised the man was likely to be found innocent when he was released from custody on the last day of the trial.

"I was surprised when he was released so I'm not surprised now," he said. "All I can say is that the court made a completely different judgement in the case from the one I did."

He said he had not yet decided whether to appeal the judgement.