Scandinavia wildfires spark fears of another summer inferno

<p>A total of ten fires were of a "serious nature", a Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) spokesman told AFP.</p><p>Eight helicopters were being used to fight blazes in the south that were reported to be under control on Wednesday afternoon.</p><p>"They have them under control," MSB press secretary Marcus Årskog told Swedish news agency TT.</p><p>The most severe covered 300 hectares and broke out in Hässleholm municipality in southern Sweden, forcing 49 people to evacuate.</p><p>Last year a historically hot summer set a total of 25,000 hectares of forest ablaze in Sweden, almost ten times the yearly average, according to a government study.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180717/sweden-battles-most-serious-wildfire-situation-of-modern-times-heres-what-you-need-to-know" target="_blank">What you need to know about Sweden's historic wildfire outbreak</a></strong></p><p>MSB said the exact cause of the spring fires was not known but believed them to be the result of human activity, either from barbecues or forestry machines.</p><p>The sunny and warm spring weather had also made the fire risk unusually high for the season.</p><p>"The next few days look really bad," Anneli Bergholm Söder, head of operations at MSB, told a press conference on Wednesday, adding that more humid weather was expected for the weekend which would likely improve the situation.</p><p>MSB also said Sweden was much better equipped to deal with the fires this year, having taking a number of steps to improve its capacity to respond.</p><p>Among the measures were a system with different private contractors, making up to 30 helicopters available for water bombing.</p><p>However, Brandmännens riksförbund, a union representing firefighters in Sweden, said they were hampered by a lack of workers, and that around 2,800 full and part-time firefighters were needed for them to remain fully staffed over the summer, TT reported.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1556115149_fire2.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 419px;" /><i><span style="font-size:10px;">A forest fire in Sokndal on Tuesday evening. Photo: Tor Erik Schrøder/NTB scanpix/TT</span></i></p><p>In neighbouring Norway, hundreds of hectares of forest were also destroyed by fires between Tuesday and Wednesday.</p><p>Local authorities announced they had largely contained the most threatening fire, which covered some 700 hectares in Norway's south-west around Sokndal.</p><p>No injuries were reported. Some 148 homes were evacuated but all residents returned by Wednesday afternoon after 150 firefighters and six helicopters were mobilized.</p><p>Norwegian Minister of Public Safety Ingvil Smines Tybring-Gjedde told TV2 she had "learned from the lessons" of the 2018 fires and helicopters and staff would be on constant alert during the summer.</p>