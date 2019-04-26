Malmö street artist given extra month in jail for hate crimes

The court found Park guilty of all seven charges against him, reversing the decision of the district court to find him innocent of two, and so increased his prison sentence from three to four months.

In a tweet, Park claimed that the court had made him money by ruling that a poster he had made featuring the rapper Adam Tensta, together with Malena Ernman och Zara Larsson counted as a hate crime.

"The appeals court even ruled against the Adam Tensta poster, so that has also gone up in value," he wrote.

The court also reduced the damages Park is ordered to pay the Left Party MP Momodou Jallow, one of his victims, from 15,000 kronor to 10,000 kronor.

Both Park and Jallow had appealed the district court's ruling in November.

Park shot to infamy in 2011 when he created and distributed posters with a picture of Jallow, then chair of the National Afro-Swedish Association, superimposed on the image of a naked man in chains. "Our negro slave has run away," read the text on the posters.

Jallow argued the posters were racist and offensive, while Park claimed that the purpose of the posters was to highlight the issue of free speech. Park was sentenced to six months in jail for the case in 2014.