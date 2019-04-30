Sweden's news in English

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Malmö police to use loudspeakers to fight crime from a distance

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
30 April 2019
09:53 CEST+02:00
camerascctvsurveillancecameramalmö

Share this article

Malmö police to use loudspeakers to fight crime from a distance
One of the police's loudspeakers on Möllevången Square. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
30 April 2019
09:53 CEST+02:00
Next time a drunken brawl erupts outside the pubs on Malmö's Möllevången Square, the participants could be in for a shock: the city's police want to use loudspeakers together with cameras to fight crime before officers get to the scene.
"We can use loudspeakers to stop ongoing crime, vandalism, or to issue warnings," Andy Roberts, chief of the police in the city's northern district, told the Sydsvenskan newspaper. 
 
"This is a strategic initiative from our side. We have to try new methods in police work. Malmö will be the first in the country to use loudspeakers in conjunction with security cameras." 
 
 
At first, the loudspeakers will be controlled from the police's operations centre, with the officers monitoring cameras playing mostly pre-recorded messages. 
 
But Roberts said he and his team were also also considering giving officers the ability to speak through the speakers from their mobile phones or computers. 
 
"It would also be pretty smart if operational commanders had permission to use the loudspeakers from their mobile phones or iPads," he said.  
 
Loudspeakers are already in place on Malmö's Möllevången Square and are expected to be put up in the Stortorget and Gustav Adolf's squares alongside the existing cameras. 
 
camerascctvsurveillancecameramalmö
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Nine things to know about your Swedish tax return
  2. Walpurgis Night: Why are Swedes dancing around bonfires?
  3. What exactly is Swedish Valborg, and where are the best places to celebrate it?
  4. UPDATED: What you need to know if you're affected by the SAS strike
  5. Eight Swedish words you need to know when buying property

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Nine things to know about your Swedish tax return
  2. Walpurgis Night: Why are Swedes dancing around bonfires?
  3. What exactly is Swedish Valborg, and where are the best places to celebrate it?
  4. UPDATED: What you need to know if you're affected by the SAS strike
  5. Eight Swedish words you need to know when buying property

Discussion forum

30/04
Moving to Sweden with a disability
30/04
Native English speakers in Dalarna
29/04
Urgent friend in crisis (suicide)
29/04
Hate Filled Woman Swedish MP Claims
28/04
Taxation in Sweden if coming from UK to live
27/04
Swedish Imam Faces Deportation
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

29/04
Extra help with data entry/cleaning
28/04
2 bed room Furnished apartment available for June, July
25/04
Beautiful 4 room apartment June, July, Aug (Stockholm)
25/04
Looking for accomodation in Malmo
25/04
Van from UK/Sweden/UK
23/04
Apartment wanted from July in stockholm
View all notices
Post a new notice