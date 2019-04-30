Malmö police to use loudspeakers to fight crime from a distance

<div>"We can use loudspeakers to stop ongoing crime, vandalism, or to issue warnings," Andy Roberts, chief of the police in the city's northern district, told the <a href="https://www.sydsvenskan.se/2019-04-26/hogtalare-pa-torgen-polisens-nya-verktyg?utm_content=buffer71bd9&utm_medium=sydsvenskan&utm_source=tw&utm_campaign=bfr">Sydsvenskan</a> newspaper. </div><div>"This is a strategic initiative from our side. We have to try new methods in police work. Malmö will be the first in the country to use loudspeakers in conjunction with security cameras." </div><div><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="http://www.thelocal.se/20180420/nine-out-of-ten-swedes-back-cctv-in-public-places-survey" target="_blank">Nine out of ten Swedes back CCTV in public places: survey</a></strong></div><div>At first, the loudspeakers will be controlled from the police's operations centre, with the officers monitoring cameras playing mostly pre-recorded messages. </div><div>But Roberts said he and his team were also also considering giving officers the ability to speak through the speakers from their mobile phones or computers. </div><div>"It would also be pretty smart if operational commanders had permission to use the loudspeakers from their mobile phones or iPads," he said. </div><div>Loudspeakers are already in place on Malmö's Möllevången Square and are expected to be put up in the Stortorget and Gustav Adolf's squares alongside the existing cameras. </div>