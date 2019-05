STOCKHOLM

Building a Better Future for Refugees From Afghanistan in Sweden

Where: Stockholm, Nordenskiöldsalen, Geovetenskapens hus, Svante Arrhenius Väg 12, Stockholm University's Frescati campus

Date and time: May 3rd, 9am –1pm

Event by: Afghanistan and Central Asian Association along with Stockholm Association of International Affairs

This event will bring together academics, politicians and experts to look at how we can improve the situation faced by the refugees and the host community.

Lunch & Learn: Creating Sustainable Startups

Where: Norrsken House, 57C Birger Jarlsgatan, 113 56 Norrmalm, Stockholm

Date and time: May 29th, 12pm – 1pm

Event by: Coompanion Stockholms län and Norrsken Foundation

Do you have a startup idea? Do you need help figuring out how to do it? This is a session to learn about some of the key ingredients to establish and grow your first startup, connect the dots going forward, and make the magic happen.

Stockholm Tabletop Game Expo 2019

Where: Ankdammsgatan 46, Solnahallen

Date and time: May 11th, 10am – May 12th, 5pm

Event by: Spelevent

Calling all board game enthusiasts. The event will include a flea market with second-hand board games, trade shows with game demonstrations, lectures, panels and discussions.

A Violent Network – online hate and sexual harassment

Where: Gradängen, Goto 10, Hammarby Kaj 10D (floor 1), 120 07 Stockholm

Date and time: May 14th, 12pm – 1pm

Event by: 7amleh and Kvinna till Kvinna

According to research, one in four women has closed their social media accounts and withdrawn from the internet because of violence and harassment. This lecture will tackle the issue of women’s exclusion from public places such as social networks and the consequences for women and activists in Palestine.

ÖSTERGÖTLAND

Workshop: "Learn how face recognition works" with Jörgen Ahlberg

Where: Linköping University, Linköping

Date and time: May 21st, 5pm – 8pm

Event by: Linköping AI

In this hands-on workshop, participants will learn how to use face recognition technologies, guided by LiU researcher and entrepreneur Jörgen Ahlberg.

Book release: Grokking Bitcoin

Where: Creactive Mjärdevi, Arenan, Teknikringen 7, 583 30 Linköping

Date and time: May 3rd, 5pm – 7pm

Event by: Science Park Mjärdevi

Kalle Rosenbaum will hold a talk about his book Grokking Bitcoin, aimed at people keen to learn more about bitcoin technology. The event will include drinks and finger food, plus a film for children.

SKÅNE

Wild edible plant walk for beginners in Malmö

Where: Västra Hamnen, Propellergatan 10a Malmö

Date and time: May 4th and May 18th, 11am – 1pm

Event by: Meadow Lab

Want to learn how to safely identify, use and enjoy edible plants in your neighborhood? Meadow Lab invites you on a guided walk to learn about wild foods in Malmö.

Women in Entrepreneurship Breakfast Malmö

Where: Djäkne Kaffebar, 9 Djäknegatan, 211 35 Gamla Staden

Date and time: May 7th, 7.30am – 9am

Event by: Malmö Startups

Marketing Manager Veronica Ermanbriks will speak about being a woman in entrepreneurship. Some mingle time and breakfast will also be offered.

Visit to Medborgarcenter

Where: Medborgarcenter Kristallen, Brotorget 1, Lund

Date and time: May 7th, 1.30pm – 2.30pm

Event by: International Citizens Lund

International Citizens Lund organizes a visit of the municipal Citizen Center to introduce newcomers to the city services.

Swedish school system and IB-programmes

Where: Ekska Huset, Sankt Petri Kyrkogata 4, Lund

Date and time: May 8th, 3pm – 4.30pm

Event by: International Citizens Lund

Representatives from three different schools in Malmö and Lund will be talking about their IB-programmes and the national school system.

An introduction to Swedish culture

Where: Ekska Huset, Sankt Petri kyrkogata 4, Lund

Date and time: May 14th, 9am – 10.30am

Event by: International Citizens Lund

In this workshop lead by intercultural trainer and consultant Federica Viero, participants will be able to develop their insights on the local culture and share experiences.

NORRLAND

Creating disruptive ideas - workshop for LTU students

Where: Space Campus, Rymdcampus 1, Kiruna

Date and time: May 8th, 11am – 4pm

Event by: LTU Business

This is a practical workshop to get on the path to innovation and idea generation, using a Luleå University of Technology process based on design theory. Lunch with coffee will be served.

Public speaking workshop

Where: Föreningarnas Hus Luleå, Storgatan 13, 97232 Luleå

Date and time: May 23rd, 6pm – 7.40pm

Event by: Luleå Toastmasters

Speaker Kerstin Löfstedt will talk about selecting topics to inspire audiences.

VÄSTERGÖTLAND

Reducing plastic pollution

Where: The School of Business, Economics and Law at the University of Gothenburg, Vasagatan 1, 40530 Gothenburg

Date and time: May 7th, 1.15pm – 4.15pm

Event by: The School of Business, Economics and Law at the University of Gothenburg

Bethanie Carney Almroth, Joshua Abbott and Åsa Domeij will address the issue of plastic pollution from three different perspectives: policy challenges, economics and food retail.

Wom-Tech at Volvo Group

Where: Volvo Group, Gropegårdsgatan 2, 41715 Gothenburg

Date and time: May 8th, 7.30am – 10am

Event by: Volvo Group

This workshop will be an opportunity for women to get tools and tips from other women working in the technology industry. Breakfast will be served, and goody bags handed out.

Why is economics of climate change difficult and controversial?

Where: The School of Business, Economics and Law at the University of Gothenburg, Vasagatan 1, 40530 Gothenburg

Date and time: May 16th, 2.15pm – 4pm

Event by: The School of Business, Economics and Law at the University of Gothenburg and University of Gothenburg

Welcome to the Tore Browaldh Lecture 2019: Martin Weitzman is a professor of Economics at Harvard University and focuses his research on environmental economics.