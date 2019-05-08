Revealed: How April's pilot strike hit SAS figures
An SAS Boeing 737-800 sits parked outside of Copenhagen's Kastrup Airport, while rival Norwegian Airlines takes off in background. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
8 May 2019
16:42 CEST+02:00
Learning to read and write – it’s a rite of passage. But what about those who are brought up internationally, with two (or more) languages taught simultaneously? Is it a case of ‘double the words, double the work’? Not according to this network of preschools around Stockholm.