Russia expels two Swedish diplomats amid growing tensions
8 May 2019
17:34 CEST+02:00
17:34 CEST+02:00
Sweden's Foreign Ministry in Gustaf Adolf's Square in Stockholm. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg / TT
8 May 2019
17:34 CEST+02:00
Learning to read and write – it’s a rite of passage. But what about those who are brought up internationally, with two (or more) languages taught simultaneously? Is it a case of ‘double the words, double the work’? Not according to this network of preschools around Stockholm.