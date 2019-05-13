Sweden's news in English

BREAKING: Sweden reopens Julian Assange rape investigation

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
13 May 2019
11:10 CEST+02:00
julian assange

Sweden will reopen the rape investigation into Julian Assange, a chief prosecutor said on Monday.

Sweden's deputy director of public prosecutions, Eva-Marie Persson, told a press conference in Stockholm that she had decided to reopen an investigation into the alleged rape of a woman in Sweden in 2010.

The decision comes almost two years to the day after Sweden's director of public prosecutions, Marianne Ny, said she was unable to continue the probe after Assange took up residence in the Ecuadorian embassy in London in 2012. She said at the time that if he were to become available again, the case could be reopened.

More to come

