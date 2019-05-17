Swedish word of the day: trotsålder

<div><i>Trotsålder</i> is the age of toddler tantrums; what in English-speaking countries is known as 'the terrible twos', but which often extends to three and four-year-olds too. </div><div>You'll usually see it in the definite form, <i>trotsåldern, </i>where the final 'n' is the equivalent of English 'the'. It is a compound word combining <i>trots</i>, meaning 'defiance' (note: <i>trots</i> is also a preposition meaning 'despite) and <i>åldern</i> meaning 'the age of', and therefore literally means 'the age of defiance'. </div><div>It is used most often in Sweden as a one-word excuse from embarrassed Mums and Dads as their child lies shrieking on a supermarket floor, red-faced, hammering the ground, and refusing to be moved. </div><div>For example: <i>[sighs]...Det är ju trotsåldern. </i>This could be translated as "It's just the terrible twos, you know".</div><div><i>Trotsåldern </i>is also the subject of innumerable articles in newspapers, magazines and parenting blogs with titles like: <i>Hur man hanterar barn i trotsåldern (</i>How to handle children in the terrible twos), <i>Myten om trotsåldern</i> (The myth of the terrible twos), and <i>Så överlever ni trotsåldern</i> (How you survive the terrible twos). </div><div>You will sometimes hear the word <i>trotsig</i> (defiant) applied to toddlers in the <i>trotsåldern</i>, although it can equally describe a rebellious teenager, a stubborn animal, or a stubborn adult. </div><div>And you can also talk about <i>trotsålder</i> (ages of defiance), <i>tvåårstrots</i> (two-year-old defiance), <i>treårstrots</i> (three-year-old defiance), and even <i>tonårstrots</i> (teenage defiance). </div><div><strong>Examples</strong></div><div><i>Med ett barn i trotsåldern ställs stora krav på dig</i></div><div>When you have a child in the terrible twos, it demands a lot of you </div><div><i>Ordet trotsålder syftar på perioder i ett barns utveckling när det testar gränser</i></div><div>The word ages of defiance describes periods in a child's development when they test boundaries. </div><div><i>Den klassiska trotsåldern börjar omkring 2½ år </i></div><div>The classic terrible twos starts at around two and a half years old. </div><div><strong>Do you have a favourite Swedish word you would like to nominate for our word of the day series? Get in touch <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.se">by email</a> or if you are a <a href="http://www.thelocal.se/page/view/membership-offer">Member of The Local</a>, log in to comment below.</strong></div>