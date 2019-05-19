Sync or swim: Stockholm men push boundaries with synchronised swimming

<p>On a recent May evening, these 18 amateur swimmers ran through their formations and underwater acrobatics under the watchful eye of their coach Claudia Arasa (pictured below).</p><p>They're tweaking their choreography before heading off to Ibiza, where they will compete in the Men's Cup on May 24-26.</p><p>The team members have diverse backgrounds, comprising a doctor, a tramway driver, a movie director and a teacher, among others.</p><p>But what unites Anders, Mika, Elric and the others is their age: members must be over 40; and physique: they must not be too well-trained, in fact some are smokers and most have a hint of a belly and are greying or balding.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1558260859_000_1GJ6HW.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>And perhaps most importantly, they must have a good sense of diplomacy.</p><p>The latter is necessary for this motley crew to come together in the name of collective artistry.</p><p>"It's like a rock band, we're a group, with all the friction and all the energy that comes with being very close together," Sam Victorin, a member who co-founded Stockholm Simkonst Herr (Stockholm Art Swim Gents) in 2003, tells AFP.</p><p>The team doesn't compete in major international competitions -- their philosophy is to "have fun, but we try to do it with a serious approach."</p><p>"Some people thought when we started that we were trying to ridicule the sport. But it was the opposite."</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1558261051_000_1GJ6GX.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p><strong>Movie stars </strong></p><p>Elric Sauze, a Frenchman who has lived in Sweden for seven years, joined the team because of his love of dance and swimming.</p><p>This design gallery curator from Brittany is not bothered by the stereotypes associated with this traditionally feminine yet demanding discipline, known for its sparkly ballerina outfits.</p><p>"There is no sport for gay people, nor for straight people," he says.</p><p>Their coach, Claudia Arasa, a former artistic swimmer from Barcelona, agrees.</p><p>"From the sport point of view they're very strong, but since they're grown-ups they lack a bit of flexibility," she says.</p><p>They are however very good at "holding their breath for a long time" -- essential for the sport's underwater formations.</p><p>"The main challenge I have with them is that they love to talk so I really have to make them pay attention to me," laughs Arasa, who when she's not coaching is a doctoral student in immunology.</p><p>The team has been the subject of several documentaries and inspired hit movies, including the French comedy "Sink or Swim" and Britain's "Swimming With Men".</p><p>The swimmers hope that synchronised swimming -- officially re-named artistic swimming in 2017 -- will one day be open to men at the Olympic Games, as it is at the European and World Championships.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1558260950_000_1GJ6G7.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p>