As many as 110,000 summer jobs have so far been advertised across Sweden via the national job agency Arbetsförmedlingen's Platsbanken site – up from 105,000 last year.

In April alone, more than 14,000 new summer vacancies were posted on the site.

A major explanation is the economic boom in Sweden, which means that the employment rate is currently high. Sweden's full-time employees may take four consecutive weeks off during June-August, so there are plenty of temporary substitute openings available on top of seasonal work.

The majority of positions are found in the healthcare and social services sectors, but employers are also looking for shopkeepers, cleaners, restaurant staff, storage facility workers and hotel receptionists.

While many jobs require Swedish, the summer season often offers more opportunities than usual for those with limited Swedish skills, and is a good time to get a foot in the door of the jobs market.

Seasonal jobs for English-speakers may for example be available in major cities or tourism destinations, where it is more important that you can communicate with international tourists than have fluent Swedish.

In the healthcare industry, there may also be opportunities to work as a personal care assistant for someone whose native language you speak. Another option could be to look for entry-level jobs such as a cleaner.

Even if the summer job does not exactly match your level of experience or future career aspirations in Sweden, it is sometimes useful to try to see it as an opportunity rather than a step down. In Sweden, seven out of ten jobs are obtained through personal connections, so using the summer to catch up with locals in terms of network-building or industry knowledge can be particularly useful for newcomers.

Finally, if you're planning to work in Sweden over the summer, make sure that you know your rights regarding salary and time off.

Some information on minimum salary requirements can be found here, and remember never to accept a job offer with no contract or paid in cash, as this likely means you won't be protected by Sweden's employment legislation.