The Gothenburg court's judgment on Thursday morning ruled that the parents' "serious negligence had put their daughter in a life-threatening situation". They were therefore sentenced to three months in jail and ordered to pay 60,000 kronor (approximately $6,000) in damages to their daughter.

Her father was also sentenced for several other minor crimes including drugs offences and drink driving.

The girl was brought to emergency care at a hospital in Gothenburg, western Sweden, in February in serious condition.

The child had never been registered with Swedish authorities, and the family, who themselves followed a vegan diet, reportedly fed the girl a restricted diet consisting primarily of breast milk, brown rice and potatoes.

In the judgment, the court wrote that the parents' choice of lifestyle should never be prioritized above a child's fundamental needs.

After around three weeks at the hospital, the girl was placed into care, and her foster mother told the court that the child had already begun to recover.

Prosecutor Ximena Bene had requested two or three years' jail for the parents, arguing that the girl was malnourished and this led to her life-threatening medical condition. Doctors said the child was "hours from dying".

One doctor at the hospital said the girl's condition was "worse than anything we have seen at the hospital before".

The lawyers representing the parents however said it could not be proved that the girl's condition was due to anything other than a stomach bug.