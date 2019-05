1. Lollapalooza Stockholm

Lollapalooza is finally making its Swedish debut this summer in Stockholm. Founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1991, the festival has become a worldwide phenomenon with shows spanning six countries outside of the United States.

The inaugural Swedish event will be headlined by the Foo Fighters, Travis Scott and Chance the Rapper with appearances from artists including Lil Uzi Vert, Lana Del Ray, the 1975, and Billie Eilish. Lollapalooza Stockholm will take place at the park Gärdet between June 28th-30th and a three day festival pass costs 2,695 kronor.

2. Malmö Festivalen

This free festival in Sweden's third city enters its 34th year in 2019, and typically attracts around 1.4 million visitors. This year Swedish singer-songwriter Albin Lee Meldau will take to the stage alongside artists like Amanda Ginsburg, Fricky and Joy. The festival will take place for one week, starting on August 9th.

Way Out West is one of the largest and best known music festivals in Sweden. Five stages take over the Slottskogen Park in Gothenburg as concert-goers gather at this environmentally friendly festival featuring everything from electronic dance music to 70’s rock.



Known to many as WOW, the event will run from August 8th-10th and welcomes huge global names such as Cardi B, Solange, The Cure, Stormzy, James Blake as well as up-and-coming artists including Rex Orange County. A festival pass costs 1,995 kronor for three days. You'll also need to plan accommodation if you don't live locally because there is no camping site attached to the festival.

Summerburst is an annual electronic music dance festival held across two weekends: one in Gothenburg and one in Stockholm. Tiësto, Tinie Tempah and Calvin Harris are among the superstars gracing the stage this year. The show will take place in Gothenburg from June 5th-7th and in Stockholm from August 30th-31st, with tickets costing 1,295 kronor.

7. Sweden Rock Festival

The Sweden Rock Festival, located outside Sölvesborg in southern Sweden, takes place between June 5th-8th. With over 80 bands covering all genres of rock music, the festival is great for fans of all ages. Tickets are 1,398 kronor.