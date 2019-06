The young climate activist has instead decided to take a year away from education in order to continue her work for the environment, she told newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

“It was a difficult decision, but it had to be taken now,” Thunberg said.

In September, Thunberg is scheduled to attend an extraordinary climate summit at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

She has also been invited to a climate conference in Chilean capital Santiago in December.

“Since I don’t fly, I have to cross the Atlantic another way. I have not really figured it out yet, but I’ll get there one way or another. At least, I want to try any way I can,” she told Dagens Nyheter.

Thunberg rose to prominence after launching her protest outside the Swedish parliament last year with her now-famous “Skolstrejk för klimatet” (School Strike for the Climate) sign.

She has since continued her activism in Sweden and Europe, calling for politicians to take the global climate crisis seriously.

Schoolgoers in several other countries have followed Thunberg’s lead and staged their own strikes and demonstrations.

Thunberg was also invited to speak at the UN’s climate conference in Katowice and at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

In April, she was included in Time magazine’s list of the world’s 100 most influential people and she has also been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

