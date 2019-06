The tax agency Skatteverket will start sending refunds to those who are still owed money back on their taxes today, which means around 2.7 million people will get to split 23 billion kronor ($2.44 million).

But the authority warned people to watch out for fraudsters operating during this period:

"Right now there may be various fake emails and text messages being sent around. They are particularly frequent during certain periods, for example when it is time to declare your taxes."

If you receive an email or a text message which looks like it has been sent out by Skatteverket, but you suspect it is a scam, do not to click any links, open any attachments, or respond to the message.

"Our recommendation is that you delete the email or text message. Skatteverket will never ask for your account details via email or text message," the tax agency said in a statement.

READ ALSO:

Those who are still owed their tax rebate are due to get their money back between June 4th and 7th.

Vocabulary

tax – skatt

fraudster – bedragare

money – pengar

tax rebate – skatteåterbäring

scam email – bluffmejl

We're aiming to help our readers improve their Swedish by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find it useful? Do you have any suggestions? Let us know.