According to Evelina Olsson, a press spokesperson for the police in southern Sweden, police rushed to the station shortly after 10.10am on Monday morning.

"We dispatched a patrol and then a situation developed. The police officers shot at the man," she told the Kvällsposten newspaper.

In a statement, issued shortly after 11am, police said that the station had been evacuated and cordoned off, and that no one apart from the man making the threats had been injured.



"Traffic to and from the station is initially affected to a great extent," police said.

A police officer next to a cordon outside the station. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

The man had been taken to hospital for treatment, the statement added, while the police's bomb squad was on the way to the station.



"Due to the incident at the central station, the police will have increased presence in public places. This presence will persist until the police know more about the event," a later update explained.

"This could mean that buildings close to the station need to be evacuated. It depends a little on the judgement the bomb squad," Olsson told the TT newswire.