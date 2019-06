"There was a huge amount of lightening over night and this morning, and that knocked out the power systems," Katarina Wolfram, a press spokesperson for the Agency told the DN newspaper . "On several stretches, barriers are down at level crossings even though there is no train coming."

Lightning strikes near the Turning Torso in Malmö's Western Harbour district. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

The routes between Hässleholm and Kalmar, Karlskrona and Kalmar, and Värnamo and Alvesta have all been affected.

Wolfram said it had been difficult to carry out repairs in the morning as there was still a risk of lightning strikes.

"Lightning and working on electrical faults are not the best combination, so we are not sending out personnel to areas where there are still thunderstorms," she said.

The administration expects normal traffic to resume after midday.

According to Sweden's state weather forecaster, parts of northern Skåne received as much as 24mm of rainfall on Tuesday night, while a photographer for the TT newswire took spectacular photos of forked lightning in the skies of Malmö.

The storm front is now moving north towards Östergötland in central Sweden.