Sweden to deport Iraqi imam and his son

<p>Sweden's security police, Säpo, arrested Abu Raad, the imam of a mosque in the eastern city of Gävle, along with his adult son in late April.</p><p>Regional newspaper Gävle Dagblad first published the news he is to be deported, and the Migration Agency then confirmed it to other Swedish media.</p><p>Swedish public radio said the third person was another imam, from the northern city of Umeå.</p><p>Abu Raad, 53, whose real name is Riyad Abdulkarim Jassim, has been on the police radar for several years because of his purported influence within Salafist circles.</p><p>The daily Expressen said he posted a message of congratulations on his Facebook page in 2014 after the Isis group captured Mosul, making the Iraqi city its headquarters.</p><p>Swedish law allows for the deportation of people deemed a threat to national security or susceptible of "committing a terrorist act or taking part in one".</p><p>The men may appeal the decision, and if it is reversed they may still be placed under strict judicial control.</p><p>Swedish media reported that Abu Raad and his family fled Iraq in 1991, initially to Saudi Arabia.</p><p>He and his son obtained a residency permit in Sweden in 1998, but they have failed to obtain Swedish nationality.</p><p>Säpo said on Tuesday that extremism was on the rise in Sweden.</p><p>"The number of individuals in extremist circles advocating violence has grown from several hundred to several thousand in recent years," the statement said.</p>