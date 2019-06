How old are you and what do you normally spend your days doing?

I turned 30 last year in November and I always try to keep myself busy because this helps me stay creative and organized. I work as a freelance journalist, film critic and copywriter, so I spend most of my days watching, writing and/or editing something – in addition to reading/watching the news and checking out Twitter.

Now that I've got a bit more free time (after finishing my second master's degree), I can finally focus on my personal projects as well, including my website launched back in January. There I publish interviews, (film and book) reviews and other types of articles. When I'm not working or studying, I enjoy running, reading, going to the gym, spending time with my family and friends, as well as baking bread and/or cakes. I also love going to the cinema to see films I don't need to write about.



When and why did you move to your neighbourhood?

I moved to Bandhagen/Högdalen, Stockholm, nearly three years ago, in the autumn of 2016. Technically, I live in Bandhagen, but it's more like Högdalen for us. Stockholm has a housing problem, so I was very happy when a former mentor of mine, whom I met in Trollhättan, introduced me to one of her friends looking for a (another) flatmate. I didn't know so much about the neighbourhood but I made a decision quite quickly.

I tend to be spontaneous most of the time, I guess. All I can say is that I enjoy living in the south of Stockholm. I have the best flatmates ever.



What do you love the most about your neighbourhood?

The fact that Högdalen is situated close to the city centre of Stockholm, even by bike, and that I can be in a forest or near a lake within just ten minutes. There is so much I still need to explore here actually. I also love the vibe in Högdalen, which is influenced by the diversity of the neighbourhood. Even though I don't get homesick easily, I think I have found a little Budapest here – in terms of culture and art. I also think it's important to bring culture and art to the suburbs, and people do a lot in Högdalen regarding this.



What annoys you the most about your city?

Public transport. However, not only in Stockholm. I generally dislike crowds, so I try to avoid using public transport whenever I can. Unfortunately, some places are just too far from my home to go there by bike… In addition to this, I can't cope with the fact that after film screenings, the room (in shopping malls at least) is covered with garbage. This seems pretty odd to me; I assume this is not peculiar to Stockholm.



How should I spend a day in your neighbourhood?

It very much depends on what kind of person you are, I would say. If you're interested in (sub)cultures, I would totally recommend you to visit Cyklopen and the Snösätra Graffiti Wall of Fame. If you're an avid (trail) runner, I would encourage you and others to grab your running shoes and explore the areas near Magelungen and Långsjön.



What's a fun fact not everyone knows about your city or neighbourhood?

I can't really tell you any fun fact about either Stockholm or my neighbourhood. I like the idea of the ABC City (ABC-stad), though. Högdalen is such a neighbourhood, a place where people can/could work (arbete), live (bostad) and they also have a centre (centrum). Not every neighbourhood, but some parts of Stockholm were built with this philosophy.

