Tim Hofmeester, a Dutch nature researcher based at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) in Umeå, said that the animals frequently spotted cameras and came to investigate them.

"We just hang them on a tree so you can easily see them," he said. "You can try to hide it, but animals will always notice if there's a change to their environment."

Hofmeester leads the 'Scandcam' project, a joint venture between SLU and the Norwegian Institute for Nature Research, which uses camera traps to study mammal groups in Sweden and Norway.

Earlier this month, he posted a picture of a rare white reindeer taken near Lainio, a village in the far north of Lapland.

He said that while some cameras only take a few photos a month, the camera in Lainio was taking hundreds a day.

"It was part of the range where the reindeer were feeding in the summer, so they were often walking through," he said. "I couldn't tell you how rare they are, but we haven't had that many white reindeers on the camera." The cameras are fitted with infra-red movement sensors and take ten pictures in quick succession if an animal passes. If there is still an animal there after the pictures have been taken, the cameras then take a further ten pictures.

Here you can see a lynx investigating a trap to see what it was.

...here is a curious elk.

Hofmeester last December decided to post up a photo taken by the project each Tuesday.

"I saw the images and thought it would be nice to get them out there, so I started Camera Trap Tuesday," he said. "It's just have these images somewhere outside of our computers, where each image just becomes a number on a table."

Last Tuesday, he posted a picture of a hare taken during a project to investigate the impact of last year's forest fires on animals.