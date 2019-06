"We suspect an explosive device detonated at a property," police control room officer Tony Quiroga told the Expressen tabloid, after emergency services were dispatched to the scene just before 3am.

The fire, which saw a large plume of smoke rise above the city, was quickly brought under control and was not at any major risk of spreading. There were no immediate reports of anyone dead or injured in the fire, but police refused to rule it out until they had managed to thoroughly examine the scene.

Police told Swedish media that the address belonged to a strip club.

"The place is called Efter Två ('after two’). We have put together a group which is working on this particular case," Tommy Lindh of the regional police in the Bergslagen area told Aftonbladet.

Police did not immediately want to say if they suspected links to organized crime, but Quiroga told Expressen: "What I know from before is that people with a criminal past have been to the venue."