In a telephone conversation subsequent to the deportation, the police officer embarked on a 40-minute tirade against a woman who filed a complaint against him with the parliamentary ombudsman.

The conversation was described as a “more or less” 40 minutes of “cultural racist proclamations”, newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reports.

The phone call was recorded and included in a report which was last week submitted to Sweden’s police personnel board (Polismyndighetens ansvarsnämnd), which assesses cases of potential misconduct.

The report concluded that the officer should be relieved of his duties.

According to the investigation, he caused workplace issues over several years and made both sexist and racist remarks on a number of occasions, including comments referring to Somalis and ‘batikhäxa’ (batik witches), a derogatory Swedish slang term for middle-aged women with socially liberal views.

The officer has been suspended since the beginning of June, according to Svenska Dagbladet’s report. The personnel board will decide the final outcome of the disciplinary procedure.

READ ALSO: Swedish police officer arrests fugitive in sauna while both naked