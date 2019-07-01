Who's behind Lund's spate of car burnings?

Patrik Isacsson, the local police chief, said that his city was home to few of the angry, marginalized youths associated with past spates of car burnings in troubled districts like Husby and Rinkeby in Stockholm.

"We have none of that sort of social unrest," he told the Sydsvenskan newspaper. "The police have not antagonized any young guys who might want to then take revenge."

Lund has seen eight cars set on fire in the past ten days, with the most recent, an attack on a parked taxi on Norrängavägen in the east of the city, taking place early on Monday morning.

Cars have been set alight across the city, often in locations close to the city centre.

Isacsson said that the police were struggling to get a lead as none of the owners of the burned cars appeared to have any relation with one another.

"We just don't know," he admitted.

"We are looking at youths in gangs, we're looking at pyromaniacs, we're checking out the people who like to stand and watch when they're burning, and we're looking at people who are mentally unwell and who want to get their frustration out through lighting fires."

It was also possible that the burnings were part of an insurance fraud, Isacsson said, although he admitted this looked unlikely given the apparent lack of connection between the victims.