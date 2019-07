The Öresund Consortium announced on Friday that the Germany firm Muehlhan has won the 226 Swedish kronor contract for the first four years of the project, which will cover the southern side from the island of Pepparholm to the Swedish coast.

"There's 300,000 square metres of surface to paint, so it's huge actually," John Alexander Sahlin, the consortium's press spokesman, told The Local.

Muehlhan is contracted to add two new layers to the paint on the steel construction under the motorway.

The steel structure beneath the motorway needs two new coats of paint. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

The Øresund Bridge is the longest combined road and rail bridge in Europe, with the bridge part running nearly eight kilometres (five miles) from the Swedish coast to the artificial island of Pepparholm in the middle of the Öresund Straits.

The span is completed by the four-kilometre Drogden Tunnel from to the Danish island of Amager, which is connected to Copenhagen.

Sahlin said that the work was complicated by the way the bridge carries both road and rail traffic, meaning painting platforms designed to hang by the side of the bridge had had to be ordered from engineering firms in nearby Kristianstad and Solvesborg.

"Our bridge is like no other bridge in the world, so you need to have a special platform which can hang outside our bridge," he said. "It's very special circumstances because the trains run very close to the platform and the motorway is above."

The consortium plans to start on Pepparholm, and then paint the southern side up to the pylons in the middle over the next two years.

The work will then continue on the rest of the southern side over the following two years. Then it will be time to start on the northern side. Even then the work will not be over.

"When we complete this project, it will be 13 years later, so the first part of the project will already be pretty old," Sahlin explained. "We are already preparing for the next project after this one, it's pretty much an ongoing project so long as the bridge is there."

Sahlin said the repainting was the biggest maintenance project on the bridge since it was completed in 1999.