Man seized for rape on holiday island for Stockholm elite

Stockholm police dispatched a police boat to the island shortly after 4am on Saturday morning and officers seized the man shortly afterwards.

Mats Almquist, a press spokesman for the Stockholm police, said that the boat had left the island and was now taking the suspect to the Västberga police station, in the south of Stockholm, for questioning.

"They've already been there and they're on their way back," he said. He said the suspect was "around 30 years old" and the reported victim was "around 20 years old".

"They have met before but they are not friends or from the same party or anything like that," he added.

The harbour of Sandhamn, on the outer edge of the Stockholm, is crammed with yachts in the summer, with champagne flowing in its quayside restaurants.

The chief executive of the hotel where the reported rape took place told the Expressen newspaper that he had no additional information on what had happened.

"The only thing we know is what the police have told us, and that's that there was an incident at the hotel during the night," he said.

Sandhamn has no permanent police presence, with all of the islands in the Stockholm Archipelago instead served by a police boat which spends the summer on near-constant patrol.