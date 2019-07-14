Nine killed in plane crash in northern Sweden

<div>The plane took off from Umeå airport at just after 1.30pm on Sunday, and sent out an alarm at 2.12pm, shortly before it crashed, nose-first, into the ground. </div><div>"We are already on the scene with a rescue team which is assisting the ambulance and we have opened a location, together with aid organisations, to give psychological and social care," Conny Qvarfordt, from the local rescue services, told Sweden's TT newswire. </div><div>"It's a parachute plane, and something seems to have happened just after take-off." </div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563114526_190714-umeaflygkraschuv4-1007934-a001nh.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 445px;" /></div><div><div><span style="font-size:10px;">A helicopter from the rescue services flies over Storsandskär island after the accident. Photo: Samuel Pettersson/TT</span></div></div><div>The plane crashed onto Storsandskär island, just 2km from Umeå's airport, in the delta of the Umeå river.</div><div><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563114059__map.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 360px;" /></div><div><div>Swedavia, operator of Umeå airport, said that the plane was a GippsAero GA8 Airvan.</div></div>