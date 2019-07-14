Nine killed in plane crash in northern Sweden

The plane took off from Umeå airport at just after 1.30pm on Sunday, and sent out an alarm at 2.12pm, shortly before it crashed, nose-first, into the ground.

"We are already on the scene with a rescue team which is assisting the ambulance and we have opened a location, together with aid organisations, to give psychological and social care," Conny Qvarfordt, from the local rescue services, told Sweden's TT newswire.

"It's a parachute plane, and something seems to have happened just after take-off."

A helicopter from the rescue services flies over Storsandskär island after the accident. Photo: Samuel Pettersson/TT

The plane crashed onto Storsandskär island, just 2km from Umeå's airport, in the delta of the Umeå river.