Sweden's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Volvo hits record sales, but trade war dents profits

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
18 July 2019
14:19 CEST+02:00
volvoeconomy

Share this article

Volvo hits record sales, but trade war dents profits
An electric-powered Volvo is exhibited at a car show. File photo: AP Photo/Andy Wong
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
18 July 2019
14:19 CEST+02:00
Volvo Cars, the Swedish luxury brand owned by China's Geely, defied a slowing global auto market to set a record for sales in the first half of the year, although US trade war tariffs and falling prices squeezed profits.

The 7.3 percent year-on-year jump to a record 340,286 cars during the first half of the year was accompanied by a 5.9 percent rise in sales revenue to 130 billion Swedish kronor ($13.9 billion, 12.4 billion euros) 

"At a time when most markets in the world see stagnating car sales, we have had strong growth in the first half," chief executive Hakan Samuelsson was quoted as saying in a statement.

But increased pricing pressure and tariffs squeezed operating profit, he acknowledged, adding that the company had implemented cost controls that should be felt in the second half of this year.

Reflecting these pressures, operating profit tumbled nearly 30 percent to 5.5 billion Swedish kronor.

Last year Volvo Cars, bought by Geely from Ford in 2010, set an annual sales record of more than 600,000 vehicles although profits were already feeling the effects of the US trade war with China and the European Union. 

READ ALSO: Strange but true: North Korea owes Sweden millions for Volvos from the 1970s

 
volvoeconomy

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Here are the new laws that came into force in Sweden in July
  2. Ten awkward mistakes you must avoid at a Swedish summer party
  3. Everything you need to know about annual leave in Sweden
  4. EU's likely next boss 'ready' to back another Brexit delay if needed
  5. The Local's ultimate guide to exploring Sweden by train

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

18/07
SweNazi policeman fired for racist remarks
17/07
Refused twice for a personnummer
17/07
IT Consulting Company
17/07
GDPR personal data removal in Sweden
17/07
NEW SITE: Swedens news in English.
17/07
Selling a property abroad
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

17/07
Photographer Wanted
17/07
In-line speed skating
17/07
Accommodation for rental on or before 1st Sep 2019
14/07
House for rent in Saltsjöbaden - Solsidan
14/07
Anybody know how to watch the cricket world cup from Sweden?
13/07
Need a room/apartment in Stockholm, preferibly near to Solna
View all notices
Post a new notice