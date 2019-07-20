Swedish prosecutor seeks longer detention for rapper ASAP Rocky

<p>"We have been working intensively with the investigation and now need until Thursday next week to complete the preliminary investigation," prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement.</p><p>The 30-year-old artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested on July 3 shortly after midnight along with three other people after a street fight on June 30. One of them, Mayer's bodyguard, was released later in the week.</p><p>On July 5 the Stockholm District Court ordered that Mayers should be kept in custody while the case was being investigated, as he was considered a "flight risk".</p><p>The court had given the prosecutor until July 19 to decide on whether to press charges.</p><p>According to the Stockholm District Court, new hearings for ASAP Rocky and the two others in custody would be scheduled later on Friday.</p><p>The Swedish Prosecution Authority meanwhile said a new prosecutor, Daniel Suneson, had taken over the investigation from Fredrik Karlsson as it was the "vacation season".</p><p><strong>Brawl caught on video</strong></p><p>Mayers' lawyer Slobodan Jovicic told Swedish tabloid Expressen last week that the key to having the detention ruling reversed in a new hearing was to either find evidence that Mayers was not a "flight risk" or argue it was unfair to keep him in custody if the investigation was prolonged.</p><p>"The court could hold the position that two weeks is okay, but not more than that," said Jovicic.</p><p>The rapper has claimed he was acting in self-defence, reacting to the provocations of two young men who harassed and followed him and his entourage.</p><p>Part of the incident was captured in a amateur video published by US celebrity news outlet TMZ.</p><p>In the video, the rapper, who was in Stockholm for a concert, can be seen throwing one of the men into the street and then aiming several punches at him while he is down.</p><p>Mayers posted his own videos on Instagram on July 2 which he said showed the lead-up to the clash.</p><p>In those, the young man can be seen arguing with the musician over a pair of headphones, and the artist repeatedly asks the man and his friend to stop following them.</p><p>One of the young men can also been seen hitting a member of the artist's entourage.</p><p>According to the Swedish Prosecution Authority a separate investigation into assault and harassment committed by the plaintiffs is also ongoing.</p><p><strong>#FreeRocky</strong></p><p>Fellow artists like Post Malone, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill and Justin Bieber have taken to social media to voice their support for Mayers.</p><p>Some artists have singled out Sweden: rapper Tyler, The Creator tweeted "no more sweden for me, ever".</p><p>An online petition called #JusticeForRocky has garnered more than 600,000 signatures, and posters with the words "Free ASAP Rocky ASAP" have been put up around the Swedish capital.</p><p>US media reported Thursday that reality television star Kim Kardashian West, who has recently campaigned for criminal justice reform, had contacted the White House over the case.</p><p>Several members of the US congress have also called for the rapper's release.</p><p>Former US ambassador to Sweden, Mark Brzezinski, told Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter that he had contacted the country's foreign ministry and the Swedish royal family, calling the rapper's arrest a matter of "racial injustice".</p><p>Sweden's foreign ministry responded by saying the Swedish justice system was independent from the government.</p><p>Fans of the rapper have also been enraged by claims that the artist was being held in "inhumane conditions" --allegations made by the artist's manager as well as a TMZ report quoting anonymous sources.</p><p>However the director of the remand prison where he is being held quickly denied the claims, adding that the facility had been recently refurbished. </p>