It is primarily breast cancer patients who will be offered care in Finland, according to local newspaper Mitt i Stockholm, which was first to report the news. It's up to patients and their doctors to decide together whether they want to go to the neighbouring country for treatment.

"We are working to ensure that all patients receive their treatment within the timeframe that their illness requires. After medical assessment, some patients will be offered radiation therapy in other regions in Sweden or in Finland," explained doctor Elda Sparrelid to Mitt i.

Stockholm county council will pay for the travel, accommodation and food for the affected patients during the three-week treatment, as well as for travel back to Stockholm over weekends.

The decision was made due to an unusually high number of people in need of radiation therapy in Stockholm, but the county council has not yet analyzed the possible reasons for this.

The option to be treated in Finland is expected to be offered to patients for around two months, after which healthcare authorities expect all radiation therapy to be offered within Stockholm.