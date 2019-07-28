Sweden's news in English

Summer heat causes Swedish rail delays as tracks buckle

28 July 2019
Summer heat causes Swedish rail delays as tracks buckle
File photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
28 July 2019
This weekend’s heatwave in Sweden proved troublesome for train passengers on the Sundsvall–Timrå route after buckled tracks resulted in disruptions.

Although Norrtåg reassured passengers that replacement buses would be provided on affected routes, national operator SJ experienced difficulties procuring enough buses, TT reported on Saturday.

The Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) said it expected the issue to be resolved by Sunday.

“We have three trains that will be redirected. They will be up to four hours late,” SJ press spokesperson Anders Edgren said on Saturday.

Another route, between Boden and Murjek, was also reported to have been disrupted by buckling on the tracks.

Although both routes were expected to be running normally on Sunday, travellers are advised to check journeys in advance.

READ ALSO: Nordic countries sizzle as European heatwave moves north

 
