Summer heat causes Swedish rail delays as tracks buckle

<p>Although Norrtåg reassured passengers that replacement buses would be provided on affected routes, national operator SJ experienced difficulties procuring enough buses, TT reported on Saturday.</p><p>The Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) said it expected the issue to be resolved by Sunday.</p><p>"We have three trains that will be redirected. They will be up to four hours late," SJ press spokesperson Anders Edgren said on Saturday.</p><p>Another route, between Boden and Murjek, was also reported to have been disrupted by buckling on the tracks.</p><p>Although both routes were expected to be running normally on Sunday, travellers are advised to check journeys in advance.</p>