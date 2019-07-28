Summer heat causes Swedish rail delays as tracks buckle

Although Norrtåg reassured passengers that replacement buses would be provided on affected routes, national operator SJ experienced difficulties procuring enough buses, TT reported on Saturday.

The Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) said it expected the issue to be resolved by Sunday.

“We have three trains that will be redirected. They will be up to four hours late,” SJ press spokesperson Anders Edgren said on Saturday.

Another route, between Boden and Murjek, was also reported to have been disrupted by buckling on the tracks.

Although both routes were expected to be running normally on Sunday, travellers are advised to check journeys in advance.

