Stockholm Pride begins: Here's what you need to know

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
29 July 2019
14:37 CEST+02:00
Photo: Emma-Sofia Olsson / SvD / TT
Photo: Emma-Sofia Olsson / SvD / TT
29 July 2019
14:37 CEST+02:00
Stockholm Pride kicked off on Monday with a week of festivities and rainbow flags across the Swedish capital.

Sweden has more Pride festivals per capita than any other country, but the Stockholm event is by far the biggest. And this year coincides with several important anniversaries. 2019 marks ten years since same-sex marriage was made legal in Sweden, and 75 years since the decriminalization of homosexuality, while the entire world marks the 50th anniversary of Pride.

Throughout the city, rainbow flags have been raised on major buildings as well as on public trams and buses, while some zebra crosses have also been painted the colours of the rainbow. 

The two major venues of the festival are Pride House, located this year at Clarion Hotel Stockholm in Södermalm, and Pride Park at Östermalms IP.

While Pride House will host workshops, talks and debates, Pride Park is the festival area for concerts, food and drink. Almost all parts of the festival are family-friendly with the exception of the 'kinky quarter', for over-18s only.

Some of the acts set to take to the Pride Park stage are Icona Pop, The Weather Girls, Village People, Pussy Riot and Mel C. 

And outside the main festival locations, there will be smaller events, performances, and more taking place at venues throughout Stockholm, from screenings of the Rocky Horror Picture Show to LGBT mingles and exhibitions.

The highlight of the event is the Pride parade that winds its way through the capital on Saturday, August 3rd. This is expected to attract around half a million spectators, equivalent to half the entire population of Stockholm, with over 50,000 people marching in the parade.

The 4.3 kilometre route runs from the City Hall on Kungsholmen over to Östermalms IP, and locals should expect public transport to be busier than usual on Saturday, and be aware of road closures to many of Stockholm's major roads between 8am and 5pm. 

Find the full programme for Stockholm Pride here.

 
