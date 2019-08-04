ASAP Rocky back in LA after month-long arrest in Sweden: reports

<p>The 30-year-old artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, arrived around midnight Friday (0700 GMT Saturday) aboard a private jet on a flight from Stockholm, ABC and CBS reported.</p><p>"The rapper was ecstatic," celebrity news website TMZ said, describing the rapper smiling, taking photos and hugging supporters.</p><p>"He actually stayed in the private terminal parking lot for around 45 minutes, talking and joking most of the time," TMZ added.</p><p>Mayers had been held in Sweden since July 3 when he was arrested following a brawl in Stockholm on June 30, which saw him and his crew embroiled in a fight with a 19-year-old plaintiff.</p><p>The case had even prompted President Donald Trump to call for Mayers to be freed -- drawing complaints of interference from Swedish politicians.</p><p>Mayers and two others had been held in custody ahead of their trial because the court deemed him a "flight risk."</p><p>On Friday, the Stockholm district court's presiding judge Per Lennerbrant said that Mayers could be released pending the verdict, which will be delivered on August 14.</p><p>His detention has sparked a campaign for his release by his fans and fellow artists, with an online petition called #JusticeForRocky garnering more than 640,000 signatures. Social media campaigns have even urged fans to boycott Swedish brands such as Ikea.</p><p>The New York-born rapper made no official announcement of his return to the United States on his social media accounts.</p><p>Earlier however he thanked his fans via Instagram for their support after his release.</p><p>"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of my fans, friends and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks, I can't begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you," the post said.</p>