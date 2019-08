The weather, sunny with around 20C, helped boost the turnout. Just look at this picture taken in front of Stockholm City Hall.



Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT

Sweden's Supreme Commander Micael Bydén, pictured below, was one of many well-known faces who marched in the parade. Remember last year when he burst out into an Elvis hit?



Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT

Several politicians took part in the parade, for example Ulf Kristersson, the leader of the conservative Moderate Party and Stockholm mayor Anna König Jerlmyr...



Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT

... and, of the Social Democrat party, from left, former Stockholm mayor Karin Wanngård, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson and Social Security Minister Annika Strandhäll.



Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT

The 4.3 kilometre route ran from the City Hall on Kungsholmen over to Östermalms IP.



Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT

Barbro Westerholm, 86, who had homosexuality removed from the list of mental illnesses in 1979 during her time as general director of Sweden's National Board of Health and Welfare, also marched in the parade. Here she is, pictured centre next to the new leader of the Liberal Party, Nyamko Sabuni, third from left:



Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT

The parade brought up serious issues too:



Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT

Organizers estimate that nearly half a million people turned out to watch the parade. That's almost half the population of Stockholm.



Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT