After a heatwave towards the end of July, stormy weather is now forecast for large parts of Sweden.

Weather agency SMHI said that rain showers and thunder were expected in southern and central Sweden, although it's unclear exactly which spots will be hardest hit, and that the rain could be extremely heavy in some areas.

The agency issues a Class 1 warning, the lowest on a scale of one to three, in the Stockholm region for heavy rain. A Class 1 warning for thunderstorms was also issued for Västra Götaland.

At the same time, the risk of forest fires remains high in many places, including Skåne, Östergötland, parts of Småland and other areas in central and northern Sweden. In parts of the north, the risk is extremely high, while the rain has reduced the risk in much of the south.

This comes at the tail end of a summer which has seen multiple weather records set, including the hottest temperature ever measured above the Arctic Circle, and Stockholm's coldest July night in 40 years.

