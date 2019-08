In our 'International Culture' series, The Local is looking into the best places to find food, events, and cultural associations from different cultures, to help our readers who are feeling homesick or just looking to try something different.

With help from our French readers and the Facebook group Living in Sweden, we've gathered together the top suggestions of where to find a piece of France right here in Sweden.

Shopping

If you're trying to recreate your favourite French dish at home, the good news is that Swedish supermarkets have vastly increased their offering of international products over recent years.Alongside the usual suspects of Ica, Coop and Lidl, be sure to check out frozen food store Picard , which has multiple locations around Stockholm and one in Uppsala, specializing in hard-to-find goods. Interested in cooking up some frog legs for dinner? There's a slim chance of you finding that in average Swedish grocery stores but Picard should have them, along with ready-made bouillabaisse, for example.

And Fransk Mat Kompaniet offers free delivery of some authentic French foodie favourites if you spend over 800 kronor and live in Stockholm.

Cheese-lovers should be able to track down fresh Brie or Camembert in most supermarkets but if you're looking for something a bit more authentic, try Stockholm cheese store Androuet for a wide range of French cheeses.

Aside from food, ShopFrenchy is run by a French expat in Sweden and sells made-in-France fashion and home products.

Bakeries

Sweden is full of konditori and fikaställe, but if you're searching for macarons or perfect croissants, you have slightly fewer options. Two popular French cafes in Stockholm are Sophie's Canele and Petite France which draw in Francophiles and any other pastry-lovers with their treats.

When it comes to crepes, Creperie Lemoni in Uppsala and Hablingobo Creperie in Gotland are great places to find this signature French breakfast dish, alongside other homemade treats.

And down in Malmö, Patissiere David offers desserts including soft madeleines and cream-filled eclairs.

Restaurants

For a taste of French cuisine, there are several restaurants up and down the country where you can sample food that might just taste like home. Brasserie Le Rouge, with two locations in Stockholm, serves up luxurious French food in a traditional atmosphere. Or for a modern twist on French classics and an ever-changing menu, head to Napolyon, while Delphine and Edouard is quaint and traditional.

Outside Stockholm, Teaterkällaren is a restaurant in Gothenburg that has earned a place in Sweden's prestigious White Guide, with a menu inspired by Nordic and French cooking tradition. Malmö is home to cosy Bouchon with a southern French menu while La Bonne Vie serves up traditional dishes from snails to mussels.

And with bars across all three major cities as well as Örebro, Boule Bar is the place to enjoy a relaxing game of boules followed by mussels, steak frites or other French specialties.

If you live in Umeå in northern Sweden, a piece of France can be found at Rex Brasserie, washed down with an impressive wine selection.

Events and cultural associations

Besides the food, you might find yourself missing French films, books, or just the chance to speak the language.

The Institut Francais organizes film screenings, exhibitions and other cultural events for Francophiles and French people in Sweden, including the Franska Filmfestivalen in Stockholm and the Uppsala Fransk Filmfestivalen. Both festivals feature the films in their original language of French with English or Swedish subtitles.

Sweden's public libraries not only have a wide range of French-language books for children and adults available, but many also organize language cafes. Language cafes can be found at libraries, universities, as well as some cinemas, large workplaces, and Meetup.

Online, there's a large number of groups you can join to meet fellow French-speakers: French Connection Stockholm, Les français en Suède, Les Francais & Francophones de Malmö / Lund / Scanie, Les français / francophones de Göteborg, Les Français de Stockholm, and Jeunes expats français de Stockholm.

Schools

Finally, French families might want to consider a bilingual or French school for their children.

Bilingual preschools include Les p'tits choux in Stockholm and the Bilingual Montessori School of Lund (which also offers teaching up to grade nine).

For older children, the Franska Skolan and Lycée Français Saint Louis in Stockholm and Franska Skolan in Gothenburg offer the Swedish curriculum with teaching in French and Swedish, and all also offer preschools.

Know any other French events, businesses, or restaurants that are worth sharing? Members can log in to comment below, or get in touch to share your recommendation.