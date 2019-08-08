Warnings for heavy rain issued across Sweden

<p>The southwestern and central parts of the country were in for an especially wet afternoon, with large amounts of precipitation expected in a short space of time.</p><p>"The rain will keep up throughout the evening, according to the forecast, and then ease off during the night," said SMHI meteorologist Linus Dock. </p><p>In particular, the southwestern parts of Götaland, northern Svealand, and the southern coast of Norrland could see extremely heavy rainfall, and thunderstorms could also occur.</p><p>"Along the Uppland coast and over Gävleborg, there might be especially heavy rain showers," said Dock, although he said it wasn't possible to predict exactly where the rain would fall.</p><p>"This means, among other things, that there is a certain risk for flooded cellars, stormwater, and roads. But there is still great uncertainty about the weather," he added.</p><p>The official SMHI definition for "risk of heavy rain" is that there could be up to 35-50 milimetres of rain falling within a short time. </p>