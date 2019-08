Rain showers and cooler temperatures marked a weekend of unstable weather across most of the country.

And according to the official meteorological definition used in Sweden, autumn has already arrived, albeit only in the mountains in the country's far north.

"At our weather stations, we have [measured] autumn in the northernmost parts of Norrbotten, but not yet in other places," SMHI meteorologist told SMHI. "It's normal for us to see autumn at these mountain stations now; it's only at the end of August that autumn usually starts to reach below the mountains."

The definition for meteorological autumn in Sweden is that the average daytime temperature stays below an average of 10C for five consecutive days.



After that, winter will be here when they drop below an average of 0C, meaning that different parts of the country have vastly different season lengths -- some towns even miss a season altogether.

In a typical year, autumn usually arrives to Kiruna in mid-August but takes longer to be recorded in the southern parts of the country. Stockholm usually sees the start of meteorological autumn at the end of September, while in Malmö it often doesn't arrive until October.

