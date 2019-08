Police were called to the scene at lunchtime on Saturday after a shot went off in the car park outside the Rosengård Centrum shopping mall.

When they visited the car from which the shots had come they found a wounded 64-year-old man and an uninjured 57-year-old man sitting next to him waiting for police to arrive. They then arrested both on suspicion of attempted murder.

After investigating the background to the shooting, they have concluded that the 64-year-old was the perpetrator. The 57-year-old has been released.

"A man came to the car carrying a weapon and it ended up with him shooting himself," Malmö prosecutor Lena Körner told the Sydsvenskan newspaper. "But I do not otherwise want to speak about the actual motive."

He is now suspected of aggravated illegal threats, which he denies, and carrying an illegal firearm, which he admits.

According to Sydsvenskan's sources there had been a long-running conflict between the families of the 64-year-old and the 57-year-old.

According to the newspaper two of the shootings in the city over the summer are suspected of being carried out by the person who ended up being injured.

Below is a map of all the fatal shootings in Malmö between 2017 and 2019.