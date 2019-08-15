Sweden's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Thousands of passengers affected by train delays after fire in southern Sweden

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
15 August 2019
08:38 CEST+02:00
trainsskånehässleholm

Share this article

Thousands of passengers affected by train delays after fire in southern Sweden
Workers investigate the situation on the tracks overnight. Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
15 August 2019
08:38 CEST+02:00
Train traffic around Hässleholm in southern Sweden will be disrupted for several days following a serious fire near the tracks, with passengers warned to expect severe delays.

"It is extremely unfortunate. Even if we work hard to get replacement buses, travelers can count on  longer travel time by several hours," Linus Eriksson, traffic director at regional transport authority Skånetrafiken, said in a statement.

The first reports of the fire came on Wednesday afternoon when flames were spotted at an empty warehouse, which was totally destroyed in the blaze.

"It has burned down to the ground," said Micael Svensson from local emergency services. 

He said that a frame which was holding up overhead lines over the tracks had collapsed, while another gantry had been severely affected by the fire but not collapsed. "There are overhead lines lying on the track. The electric supply to train traffic has stopped completely," said Svensson.

As a result, all train traffic to and from Hässleholm has been stopped completely, and this is likely to be the case for several days.

Workers from the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket) were granted access to the tracks around 11pm after the fire had been extinguished and the area made safe for entry.

A press spokesperson from Trafikverket said that train traffic running north from Hässleholm would not resume until Monday at the earliest, and that there may be an update to the timing on Sunday evening. Information about southbound traffic was expected to be released later on Thursday.

"We haven't gone in and seen the full extent of the damage; we can't do that until it's light in the morning," spokesperson Denny Josefsson said on Wednesday evening. "There may be overhead lines which have burned and which we can't currently see."

Passengers travelling through the area should be prepared for disruption and have been advised to find alternatives to train travel.

"It's difficult, there are very many commuters who use Hässleholm," said Josefsson.

Several train companies, including Skånetrafiken, have ordered replacement buses for the next few days, and the disruption also affects at least seven SJ trains travelling between Stockholm and Malmö.

"We are putting in in extra buses, for example between Malmö-Hässleholm. Unfortunately, this will not be enough and the best way to check the replacement traffic is through our website or app," a Skånetrafiken press officer said.

READ ALSO: What are my rights if my train journey is delayed in Sweden?

 

 
trainsskånehässleholm

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Surströmming: What you need to know before trying fermented herring
  2. UPDATED: Essential no-deal Brexit checklist for Brits in Sweden
  3. ASAP Rocky found guilty of assaulting man in Stockholm
  4. How does Sweden's criminal justice system work?
  5. Rabbit fever: Hundreds infected as outbreak grows in Sweden

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

New Malmö museum will focus on ‘democracy and migration’

Change starts with one small step, whether it be a large or small scale project, it all requires movement. It’s a logic that can be applied to starting a new national museum from scratch, especially one with an innovative theme that is going to take several years to come to fruition.

More news

Discussion forum

15/08
Water & electric for vacation property
13/08
Anything camps or clubs for 4yr olds in Sthlm?
12/08
I'm looking for crashed cars
10/08
Adoption by Swedish Mother without Uk Fathers cons
09/08
My experience "trying" to move to Sweden
08/08
Visa Appeal decision
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

13/08
looking for accommodation for a single person
12/08
Searching for the appartment in Lund/Staffanstorp
12/08
Apartment in Gothenburg for quite married working couple
12/08
3 Room, 85m2 Apartment in Hornstull mid Sept to end October
11/08
Sweden's 1st modi-support association
08/08
Looking for a cheap accomodation in Kalmar
View all notices
Post a new notice