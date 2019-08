Stores

Many vegan products are widely available, with brands like Oatly stocked in most major supermarkets, and many popular brands offering meat-free alternatives such as vegobullar to replace köttbullar (meatballs). And if you're looking for a bigger range or a specific ingredient, there are plenty of vegan friendly stores around Stockholm which offer items ranging from groceries to home products, cosmetics and clothes.

One of the biggest organic grocery stores is Goodstore, boasting a wide range of vegan products. Another option is Paradiset; all products are organic and the majority of their items are vegan-friendly.

Other choices include Saltå Kvarn, a store which only sells their own custom brand of organic food and treats, and Gryningen near Medborgarplatsen, with all-organic and plenty of vegan supplements and fresh produce.

Looking beyond food, there are a range of spots around the city that have vegan clothing and shoes for sale too. Clothing brand Ve & Fasa prides itself on sustainable fashion, with durable and animal-friendly materials, while Green Laces is another option selling high quality vegan footwear and accessories.

Bakeries

You can't miss out on Swedish desserts and pastries while in Stockholm, and there's no reason why you should, even if you stick to a vegan diet.

In the heart of the capital's Old Town, Sattva Naturbageri is one of the best known for vegan and vegetarian desserts, and their famous cinnamon buns.

On Södermalm, Bagar'n Hornstull offers vegan options including Sweden's popular princess cake, which is rarely seen free of animal-based products. And not far away you'll find cosy Sthlm Raw which refers to itself as an "unbakery" due to their focus on all things uncooked. These treats are stocked in many cafes and spots around Sweden, and you can find the location nearest to you here.

Restaurants

Despite the fact that traditional Swedish cuisine has a heavy focus on meat, these days it's common for restaurants to offer vegan options, and there's a fast growing number of places that offer only vegan food. There are too many to name, but here's a selection of some of the best.

Trendy FLFL is mostly vegan, and offers falafel and other Mediterranean specialties perfect for a fun night out. a place where you can sink your teeth into some fancy falafel. This hipster style vegan restaurant has a high-tone atmosphere and great food, perfect for a fun night out.

Kokyo is a restaurant focusing on Chinese and Japanese restaurant with an entirely separate vegan menu, and homemade tofu. Another Chinese restaurant worth mentioning is Lao Wai. This is a cozy, entirely vegetarian (and most vegan) place that prides itself on authentic Chinese cooking. Minh Mat also offers a vegan menu and is a popular choice if you're looking for Vietnamese cuisine.

Matapoteket is a great place to find raw meals at lunch or for a plant-based smoothie and fika, with meals ranging from poke bowls to raw pizza.

And a longtime favourite is all-you-can-eat vegetarian buffet Hermans, the perfect place for stuffing your face with tasty and organic food. On top of that the restaurant has a beautiful view and offers a generous student discount.

A final recent addition to the vegan food scene, Dirty Vegan is a zero-waste vegan fast food establishment, where you can find all of your comfort food desires like (mock) mozzarella sticks, seitan burgers and mac'n'cheese.