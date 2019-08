The man, who is in his mid-70s according to police, was attending a private party at the Skansen Aquarium, part of the zoo on the Djurgården island in Stockholm, when the incident happened.

"He had his arm on the wrong side of the security glass and was then bitten by one of the crocodiles," police control room officer Mikael Pettersson told Swedish news agency TT.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance, but the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

"He was heavily bandaged when we arrived on the scene," said Pettersson.

Police have questioned witnesses and staff and will speak with the man to find out what happened. Skansen representatives told Swedish media they had never had any similar incidents before.

The Cuban crocodiles can grow to up to 4.5 metres in length and more than 60 in age, according to Skansen. It is one of the most aggressive species of crocodile, and is considered a threatened species.

Skansen's pair – named Castro and Hillary – came to Stockholm from Moscow Zoo in 1981, to whom they had been donated by a Russian cosmonaut who were given the animals as a gift by then Cuban President Fidel Castro in 1978. They have had 11 children since arriving at the Stockholm zoo.