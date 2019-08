An accident at busy railway hub Årstaberg, south of Stockholm, at around 10.30am caused cancellations and delays for long-distance and regional trains travelling southbound from the capital on Thursday.

SL commuter trains between Uppsala/Märsta and Södertälje, as well as commuter trains between Nynäshamn and Bålsta, were also affected by the delays.

Traffic resumed at around 1am, but SL told commuters to expect knock-on delays and cancelled departures.

Meanwhile in southern Sweden, most trains are again running via Hässleholm, after a major fire last week caused travel chaos for thousands of passengers.