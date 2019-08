It was not immediately known on Friday what caused the explosion, but there were a number of gas tube inside the fast food kiosk and the blast caused a fire which burned the building to the ground.

"It was a really loud blast. I thought my windows would break," a witness told Aftonbladet.



There was hardly anything left of the kiosk on Friday. Photo: Tove Eriksson/TT

Police questioned several witnesses overnight and said the area around the building would remain cordoned off on Friday morning for a forensic investigation, which they said would affect traffic in the area.

Nobody was injured in the blast, which happened at around 1.30am.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 3am.